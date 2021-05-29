New pumps added to drain Black Bush

Even as some Black Bush Polder residents once again burning tyres in anger and frustration over continued flooding, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha announced on Friday that two brand new pumps will be added to boost efforts to drain the area.

On Wednesday, Mustapha visited the entire Black Bush Polder with Prime Minister Mark Phillips. However, yesterday Mustapha returned with Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat and they met with residents and farmers who were affected by the flooding for over two weeks.

Mustapha explained that since his visit on Wednesday the interventions made are continuing. “We have the machines in the four polders. We have machines going on the crown dam because the water overtopping there on the crown down. We bought a new pump that we putting at Eversham and tomorrow I will install a new pump at [Number] 43 and I am very optimistic that if the weather holds that we will have a lot of relief in Black Bush Polder.”