More Sputnik second doses expected next week -Anthony

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony on Friday said that the government is hoping to receive supplies needed to resume the administering of Sputnik V second doses by next week following a shipment delay.

A day after the ministry announced that no Sputnik V second doses were available, Anthony sought to assuage the concerns of those awaiting their second jabs, which they were told should be administered within four weeks.

During his COVID-19 update, he said Russian authorities have since written and advised that the second doses can be administered within a four to 12-week interval after the first dose.