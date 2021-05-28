No Sputnik 2nd dose available

Almost forty per cent of Guyana’s adult population has received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but in a sign of how tight supply chains are the Ministry of Health has no more second doses of Russia’s Sputnik V shots on hand as there has been in a delay in shipments.

Sputnik V, described as the backbone of the vaccine programme, is administered in two doses which are different from each other. The Ministry still has first doses of Sputnik V available but did not say how many are still in stock

The Ministry has also exhausted its first doses of AstraZenica vaccines but it has enough for those who are awaiting their second dose. AstraZenica is administered in two identical doses eight to 12 weeks apart.