Absent Sophia youth found guilty of raping 5-year-old

An arrest warrant has been issued for Alex Garraway, 22, called ‘Uncle Alex,’ of 1162 Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field, Sophia, who was yesterday afternoon found guilty by a jury of raping a five-year-old girl back in 2018.

The verdict was announced in the absence of Garraway, who failed to show up for court yesterday morning, or make any contact to explain the reason for his absence.

Justice Brassington Reynolds, who presided over the trial, said it was unfortunate that the now convicted man had not attended court and that there was no word of his whereabouts, even though the court had made efforts to contact him.