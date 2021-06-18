Absent Sophia youth gets life sentence for raping five-year-old

An absent Alex Garraway, called ‘Uncle Alex,’ the Sophia youth who was convicted of raping a five-year-old girl back in 2018, was yesterday given a life sentence for the crime.

Justice Brassington Reynolds, who presided over the in-camera trial of Garraway, 22, of 1162 Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field, Sophia, at the High Court in Georgetown, had deferred sentencing of the former miner to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.

On May 27, he was found guilty of rape of a child under 16 years and engaging in sexual activity with the child. The charge stated that he sexually penetrated the child between November 1st, 2018 and April 30th, 2019, and then performed the sexual act of touching and placing his penis on her buttocks, sometime during the same period.