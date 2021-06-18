Prisoner found hanging at No.51 lockups

A Number 57 Village, Corentyne, Berbice man was yesterday found dead in the lockups at the Number 51 Village Police Station.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that the body of Sewdial Persaud, 45, of Number 57 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was found at about 4 pm, hanging from the door of a cell in the Police Station’s lockups.

The GPF said that according to investigations, the man was arrested by police and placed in the lockups yesterday morning at around 10:25 hrs after he and his reputed wife had an argument and he allegedly threatened to kill her, burn her employer’s house and kill himself. The police said that the man was placed in the passageway between the cells of the lockups and he was wearing boxer shorts at the time.