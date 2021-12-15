Inquest recommended in death of man found hanging in No.51 Police Station

Sewdial Persaud, the man who was found dead in the Number 51 Police Station lock-ups in June of this year died as a result of asphyxiation due to hanging and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) had recommended that an inquest be held into his death.

This is according to Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, who was responding in writing to APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP) Geeta Chandan-Edmond, who asked about Persaud’s death while he was in police custody on 17th June, 2021.

The responses were circulated during Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly.