Forensic analysts can now handle guns, ammo without licence

The successful passage on Monday of the Firearms (Amendment) Bill has now paved the way for analysts working in the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory to handle guns and ammunition without the requirement for a licence.

This category of persons is now a part of the eight that are exempt from having a licence.

The new amendment under the Principal Act at Section 20, after Paragraph Eight, now reads, “An analyst of the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory may without a licence, have a firearm or ammunition in their possession during, and for the purpose of executing their duties in the area of ballistics.”