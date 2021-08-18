Controversial DNA amendment among bills deferred until end of parliamentary recess

The controversial amendment to enable police to collect DNA from detainees is among four bills that have been deferred until the National Assembly comes out of recess.

After a gruelling 17 hours of debates last week, Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira proposed that the session be adjourned and the remaining bills be read after the recess. Her proposal was accepted by Speaker Manzoor Nadir.

The 31st sitting concluded last week Tuesday morning at 4.02 as the National Assembly entered into its annual recess, which will conclude in October.