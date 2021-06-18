No bail for duo charged over $10M raw gold heist

Two men who are accused of robbing a man over $10.7 million in raw gold were yesterday remanded to prison on an armed robbery charge.

Nizam Benny and Enrico Joseph both appear-ed before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court, where the charge was read to them.

It is alleged that on April 19th, 2021, while in the vicinity of Anira Street, Queenstown, and armed with a gun, they robbed Mohamed Khan of 34.5 ounces of raw gold, valued at $10.7 million and the property of Milton Seenaraine.