Suspect wanted over fatal stabbing of Bartica miner

A wanted bulletin has been issued for a suspect in the murder of Shemar Drakes, who was fatally stabbed on June 7th, at Suewanda Backdam, Upper Puruni River.

Police are asking the public to for information on the whereabouts of Begong Fakaud, whose last known address was stated as Suewanda and Surinamo Backdam, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 620-6836, 226-6978, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 226-4701, 661-5870, 911 or the nearest police station.