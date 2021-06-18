Proper urban management needed during Guyana’s rapid change – President

With Guyana now in an era of rapid transformation, President Irfaan Ali says there is need for capacity to properly manage urban change at all levels of planning and governance.

“As countries all grapple with planning and managing their urban environments, it must be acknowledged that those efforts may not be well sustained over the long term or maybe doomed to failure without requisite technical and professional capacity,” Ali told the Caribbean Urban Forum (CUF) 2021, which opened on Wednesday.

The CUF, hosted by the University of Guyana (UG), is being held under the theme Urbanization: Processes, Policy and Emerging Challenges.