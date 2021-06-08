More Sputnik doses arrive

Guyana yesterday received another shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines to boost the ongoing inoculation programme against COVID-19.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that another shipment of some 100,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccines arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri yesterday afternoon. It is unclear how many first and second dose components make up the 100,000. The Sputnik first and second doses are not identical.

Guyana initially purchased 200,000 Sputnik doses and this number has already been received. It has since ordered 600,000 more shots and yesterday’s shipment is part of this purchase.