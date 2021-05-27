No 2nd doses currently available for Sputnik V vaccine – ministry

The Ministry of Health this afternoon said that no second doses are currently available for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine following a delay in supplies.

Further, no first doses are available for the AstraZenica vaccine but second doses are available for all who received a first shot.

An edited statement from the ministry follows:

The Ministry of Health continues to conduct vaccination drives across the country. Both first and second dose vaccines are being administered.

Sputnik V:

Currently, all sites have in stock, the Sputnik V first dose available for vaccination. Sputnik V second dose can be administered between 4 to 12 weeks.

However, we currently have a delay in our supplies. A further shipment of Sputnik V first dose and second dose vaccines will arrive in Guyana soon. The Guyana Government is awaiting shipment information, and we will advise the public as soon as the MOH receive shipment details.

AstraZeneca and SinoPharm are no longer available for the first dose. But everyone who has received their first dose will get their second dose. These doses are currently available.