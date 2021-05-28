Teen found drowned in creek at Arau Mountain

The Guyana Police Force yesterday stated that it is investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who reportedly drowned on Wednesday at Arau Mountain, Cuyuni River, in Region Seven.

The teen who was identified as Luixander Xavier Donald Castillo, 15, reportedly drowned on Wednesday between 17:00 hrs and 18:00 hrs at Arau Mountain, Cuyuni River.

According to the police, the teen left his father’s camp at Arau Mountain, Cuyuni River en-route to the Arau Landing around the time mentioned and when his father went to check for him, he could not be found.

The father then formed a search party and found the teen floating in a six-foot-deep creek. It is suspected that upon crossing he fell into the creek. The body was recovered and examined for marks of violence but none was found.

The police are investigating the matter.