Venezuelan man killed at Arau

A Venezuelan man whose name the police gave as Animal Sonja, 51, of Valencia, Venezuela was fatally beaten on New Year’s Day at Arau mountain top, Cuyuni River.

A 21-year-old Venezuelan is in custody.

The police in a release said that Sonja was at the suspect’s sister’s gold mining camp when an argument erupted over the suspect owing gold to Sonja.

The argument became heated and the suspect reportedly struck Sonja with a piece of wood and he fell to the ground. The suspect then escaped.

The suspect’s sister and her husband are presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The body is at Arau awaiting transportation to Georgetown.