Court allows AG, ExxonMobil to join case challenging gas to energy permit

Finding among other things that government has “substantial public, economic and pecuniary interests,” High Court Judge Priya Sewnarine-Beharry has allowed it to join the litigation challenging a decision made by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to issue a permit to ExxonMobil for its Gas to Energy (GTE) project.

Exxon’s local affiliate—Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—which had argued that it, too, had interest to safeguard, has also been allowed to intervene in the proceedings.

Of the government, the Judge said in her ruling that given its “substantial public, economic and pecuniary interests” in the project, as well as its “benefit to the Guyanese public,” Attorney General Anil (AG) Nandlall SC had demonstrated sufficient interest on behalf of government to warrant it being heard in the matter.