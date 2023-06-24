Jairam argues strongly against AG being added to Exxon liability clause case

The Guyana Court of Appeal has reserved its ruling regarding whether it will grant an application by the Attorney General to be added as a party in the appeal filed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its challenge to the High Court order that it enforce the liability clause in permits for ExxonMobil’s offshore oil operations here.

The appellate court heard arguments on the AG’s application on Thursday morning, which was vigorously objected to by Senior Counsel Seenath Jairam, who represents the Applicants by whom the initial action was brought against the EPA.

Jairam’s position is that the AG ought not to be allowed to join the proceedings, as he has no real interest in the matter; and that it is only the state agency EPA which should be made to answer.