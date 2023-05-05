Govt slammed over intent to appeal ruling that EPA must enforce liability clause in Exxon permits

Former head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr Vincent Adams yesterday slammed the government’s intention to file an appeal against Justice Sandil Kissoon’s ruling that the EPA failed to enforce the liability clause in the permits issued to ExxonMobil Guyana for its offshore oil operations.

Adams, an Alliance for Change (AFC) executive member, said the party welcomed the landmark decision and questioned the grounds on which the government is preparing to appeal it. He said he was somewhat surprised at the move coming from the government and not ExxonMobil’s Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

“It proves how close the PPP/C government is with the oil industry… I could understand Exxon appealing,” AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan interjected. Fellow AFC member and shadow Minister of Natural Resources David Patterson expressed similar views.