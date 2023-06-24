Stats Bureau staffers trained on analysing food insecurity data

Twenty-nine persons from the Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Agriculture recently participated in a training exercise to measure the severity of food insecurity at the household and/or individual level in a given population.
The Bureau’s data was used in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) using the FAO’s developed Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES) analytical tool. The exercise was hosted at the Bureau’s Head Office in Georgetown, June 20-22, 2023.