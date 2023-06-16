Man remanded over GDF officer’s murder

One of the men who was accused of robbing and murdering Guyana Defence Force Lieutenant (Coast Guard), Rondel Douglas, was remanded to prison when he made his appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.
It is alleged that Joshua Parris, 25, called ‘Stewie’ of Lot 854 Section “C” Block “Y” Sophia, on 7th June, 2023, at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown murdered GDF Captain, Douglas. He was not required to enter a plea to the capital offence of murder and was remanded to prison until his next court date.