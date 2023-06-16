Woman awarded $2.25m for unlawful arrest, detention by police – attorney

Rehanna Reginald, a resident of East Canje, Berbice who was unlawfully arrested by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on November 7, 2020 and kept in custody until November 11, 2020 was on Wednesday awarded the sum of $2,250,000 by the Chief Justice for breaches of her Constitutional rights.

This is according to a release yesterday from Dexter Todd & Associates.

Reginald was detained in both the New Amsterdam Police Station and the Sisters Police Station where she was subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment. She was also deprived of her right to speak with her family and her attorneys-at-law.