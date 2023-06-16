Jury frees man over 2020 Guyhoc killing – attorney

Nigel Thomas of James and Victoria streets, Albouystown, Georgetown was on Wednesday found not guilty by a 12-member jury in the High Court in Demerara for the murder of Kyle Chase.

According to a press release from Thomas’ attorneys from Dexter Todd and Associates Law Firm, the incident occurred on December 30, 2019, at the home of the ex-girlfriend of both Thomas and the deceased at Mazaruni Street, Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

Both Thomas and Chase shared a relationship with the individual who invited both men to her home on the evening of December 30, 2019. An argument ensued when the men met each other at their then girlfriend’s home which led to a scuffle. Both men were accompanied by one of their cousins who were also involved in the scuffle.