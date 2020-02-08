Second suspect wanted over fatal stabbing of South R’veldt man

More than a month after a suspect was charged with the murder of Kyle Chase, the South Ruimveldt resident who was stabbed to death late last year during an altercation with his girlfriend’s former partner, the police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for a second man.

The wanted bulletin was issued for Steven Archibald, 18, whose last known address was given as Lot 136 Victoria Street, Albouystown, Georgetown. Police said he is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Chase, which occurred on December 30th, 2019, at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

Chase, 23, a resident of Lot 1075 Macaw Lane, South Ruimveldt, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during an altercation at her home.