South Ruimveldt man stabbed to death by girlfriend’s ex

A South Ruimveldt man was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend on Monday night.

Kyle Chase, 23, of Lot 1075 Macaw Lane, South Ruimveldt, was pronounced dead at the city hospital, where he was rushed after the altercation.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the stabbing occurred at Mazaruni Street, Guyhoc Park on Monday around 9.45 pm. Chase was at the home of his girlfriend along with his cousin, Trevon, and they were playing cards.

The police say two other men visited the home, including the woman’s former boyfriend, who reportedly became enraged upon seeing the now deceased Chase at the residence.

An argument ensued, which led to a scuffle between Chase and his assailant, who stabbed him several times with an object. The deceased’s cousin also sustained injuries.

Chase was rushed to the Davis Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police noted that the deceased man’s cousin was treated and discharged from the hospital and the 24-year-old suspect was admitted as a patient under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is being treated for a wound to the head.

A source told Stabroek News that Chase and the young woman, who was not named by the police, would usually hang out and play games as mentioned by the police. It was noted that on the night in question the suspect, who is the young woman’s ex-boyfriend, had been calling and texting her. He and another man, said to be his cousin, later went to her home in Guyhoc Park, where he made numerous threats to the young woman, while the now deceased man and his cousin were in the home.

It was noted that Chase went out after hearing the threats and the scuffle ensued. The suspect and his cousin reportedly attacked Chase with icepicks.

One of the men reportedly held Chase while the other dealt him multiple stab wounds. Chase’s cousin, Trevon, attempted to intervene, at which point he too suffered injuries.