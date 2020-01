The suspect in the murder of South Ruimveldt youth Kyle Chase has been discharged from the hospital and is currently in police custody.

Chase, 23, of Lot 1075 Macaw Lane, South Ruimveldt, was pronounced dead at the Davis Memorial Hospital, where he was rushed after an altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend on Monday night.

The 24-year-old suspect, who had received injuries as well following the altercation, was under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.