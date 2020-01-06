GWI employee charged with murdering ex’s new boyfriend

A Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) employee was today charged with the murder of Kyle Chase, the South Ruimveldt youth who police say was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s jealous ex.

Nigel Thomas, 22, of Albouystown appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court, where he was read the indictable charge. It states that on December 30th, 2019, at Guyhoc, he murdered Chase.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, Thomas went to the home of his ex-girlfriend and saw the now deceased man along with three others inside.