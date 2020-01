A 54-year-old shopkeeper was early this morning fatally stabbed at Graham Street, Plaisance and the suspect; her neighbour has since been arrested.

Dead is Shellon Burnette of Lot 47 Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara. She was stabbed multiple times about her body.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the incident which occurred around 12.30 am today.

He said the suspect; a 57-year-old man is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.