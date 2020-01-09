Suspect in murder of Plaisance shopkeeper likely to be charged today

The man accused of fatally stabbing Plaisance shopkeeper Sharon Burnett on Monday morning is presently hospitalised but is expected to be charged in connection with the crime today.

Contacted for an update last evening, Regional Commander Royston Andries-Junor told Stabroek News that the suspect, who suffers from epilepsy, is currently hospitalised under police guard. He added that once the suspect is discharged today, he will make a court appearance.

Burnett, a mother of three of Lot 47 Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was stabbed to death around 12.30 am Monday, allegedly by her neighbour who had reportedly threatened to kill her after accusing her of putting a monkey to steal from him.