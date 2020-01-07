Plaisance shopkeeper knifed to death by neighbour over claimed monkey crimes

A Plaisance shopkeeper was fatally stabbed early yesterday morning by a neighbour who had threatened to kill her after accusing her of putting a monkey to steal from him.

Dead is Sharon Burnett, a mother of three of Lot 47 Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, who turned 54 yesterday. She was stabbed once in the neck and later pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed that the suspect, a 57-year-old male, was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.