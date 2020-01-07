Full revised Cummingsburg Accord won’t be released – Harmon

The A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition will not be releasing the entire Revised Cummingsburg Accord to the general public, says APNU General Secretary, Joseph Harmon.

This position was also communicated by AFC prime ministerial nominee, Khemraj Ramjattan, who said that essential elements of the Accord will be formally made public long before the end of the current month. Both men made these statements in separate interviews with Stabroek News yesterday.

In February of 2015, the original Cummingsburg Accord was made available to the public. Analysts say neither APNU nor the AFC would be keen to have to defend the stipulation in the revised accord that if it was returned to office PM Ramjattan would not be able to accede to the Presidency. This presidency would remain with APNU and it means if a new President had to be appointed, APNU+AFC would have to do the same thing that the PPP/C did in 1999 to enable Bharrat Jagdeo to become President. This step-down, step-up process had been condemned by several stakeholders in society in 1999. Stabroek News has been told this process is enshrined in the revised Cummingsburg Accord.