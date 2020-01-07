Lindener jailed for 20 years for child rape

Linden resident Keon Lawson, who late last year was found guilty of raping a nine-year-old girl, was yesterday morning sentenced to spend the next 20 years behind bars by Sexual Offences Court judge Simone Morris-Ramlall.

Lawson had been convicted by a jury in December for sexually assaulting the child on two separate occasions, but sentencing had been deferred to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.

From the report read at yesterday’s hearing, the court heard of Lawson being a school drop-out when he was only in the eighth grade.