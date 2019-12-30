President to decide which ministries AFC could get

There will be a shake-up of current AFC ministers should APNU+AFC be voted back into government next year as the revised Cummingsburg Accord entrusts the President with the duty of designating portfolios, sources familiar with the document says.

The ministerial appointments aspect of the accord was one of the main hurdles in the inking of the agreement, which was signed on Christmas Eve. This was because although both sides agreed on the 70/30 ratio of ministries to APNU and the AFC they could not agree to the AFC’s push that it be given four portfolios of its choice. During the negotiations the AFC had pressed for four ministries: Ministry of Public Telecommunications, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ministry of Natural Resources and Ministry of Public Security plus the Prime Ministerial position. However, in the revised accord the president will assign the AFC four ministries of his choice and the party will get to decide and make recommendations on who will head those.