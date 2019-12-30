CCJ awards $6.85m plus interest to parents of fisherman who died in 2002

Setting aside several decisions, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has awarded $6.85m to the parents of a fisherman who died in an accident on 31st January, 2002 when his boat was hit by a pontoon towed by a barge owned by Barama Company Limited (BCL).

The timeline for the hearings in local courts has again underlined the lengthy delays in proceedings.

Following the death of Mahendra Sanasie in the accident, his mother Shantidai filed proceedings against BCL for the loss suffered as a result of her son’s death.