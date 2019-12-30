Investigation into Corentyne hotel murders stalled

Police in Berbice have hit a roadblock as it relates to the investigation into the Number 63 Village hotel murders during which Canadian hotelier Vivekanand Brijbassi and his watchman, Harry Persaud were brutally killed.

A source told Stabroek News yesterday that the police are yet to make an arrest in the investigation and have not yet ascertained the motive behind the murders. The source noted too that based on the location of the crime scene, investigators have so far also failed to locate any eyewitnesses. The source said that persons in the area are unfamiliar with the men’s daily routine. The hotel is located in a bushy area close to the beach and away from the houses in the community.

The source stressed that based on the scene, investigators are working on several theories but they have no major leads thus far.