Suspects in Corentyne hotel murders released

Five men who were held in connection with the murders at a Number 63 Beach hotel, where the owner and a watchman were found dead, have been released from police custody, a source confirm-ed yesterday afternoon.

The decomposing bodies of Canadian hotelier Vivekanand Brijbassi, also known as ‘Vaker,’ 71, owner of Sunsplash Holiday Beach Resort, and watchman Harry Persaud Prashad, 59, of Number 68 Village, Corentyne, were found bound and gagged in the balcony area of the upper flat of the two-storey facility on December 27th.

Previously, the source had stated that the five persons were arrested based on statements given by persons from the area.