Family baffled by Better Hope painter’s demise in New Year accident

The family of late painter Donald Mootoo, who died in a gruesome accident along the Montrose, East Coast Demerara in the early hours of New Year’s day, is at a loss as to how he met his death.

At the Lot 13 Bissoon Street, South Better Hope home that was shared by Mootoo, 59, called “Scanny,” and his wife, Sumintra Sahadeo, 63, she told Sunday Stabroek that the man’s death was an unexpected one.

She was in company of his nephew, who had flown in from New York yesterday morning to attend the deceased man’s funeral, which is slated for Monday.