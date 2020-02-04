Farmer charged over 63 Beach hotel murders

A farmer was yesterday charged and remanded over the recent murders of a Canadian hotelier and his watchman at Number 63 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Alvin Durant, 46, of Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in her Georgetown courtroom, where he was read the indictable charge.

It is alleged that between December 19th and December 27th, 2019, at Sunsplash Hotel, Number 63 Village, he murdered Vivekanand Brijbassi and Harry Prashad. He is expected to make his next court appearance on February 12th at the Number 51 Village Magistrate’s Court.