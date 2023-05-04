Corentyne man pleads guilty to killing Canadian hotelier, watchman

Gomeshwar Perez, the Corentyne man who was charged in 2020 with the murders of Canadian hotelier Vivekanand Brijbassi and his watchman Harry Persaud, yesterday opted to plead guilty to the lesser counts of manslaughter when he appeared at the High Court in Berbice.

Perez, who was 16 years old when he was charged with the murders, appeared yesterday before Justice Simone Morris Ramlall at the High Court in Berbice where he entered guilty pleas to manslaughter.

It was alleged that between December 19, and December 27, 2019, at Sunsplash Hotel, Number 63 Village, he murdered Brijbassi and Prashad.