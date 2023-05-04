New GPC awarded contract for emergency medical supplies – sources

Three companies submitted bids to supply a number of emergency drugs to the Ministry of Health and sources close to the process say that the New GPC has been awarded the contract with a bid pegged at $171 million.

With insulin for over 150 children living with Type 1 diabetes currently running low and a larger order of pharmaceuticals not yet tendered for, the Ministry of Health had last month issued an emergency call for the supply of a number of drugs.

Insulin is the major item on the list of needs. Some 39,224 vials of Insulin Lente (zinc) in 100IU/ML or 10ml amounts are needed along with 10628 vials of the 70/30 insulin in 10ml amounts, the tender document for the supply of 43 drugs states.