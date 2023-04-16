Ministry in emergency tender for insulin, malarial drug, other medication

With insulin for over 150 children living with Type 1 diabetes currently running low and a larger order of pharmaceuticals not yet tendered for, the Ministry of Health has issued an emergency call for the supply of a number of drugs.

Insulin is the major item on the list of needs. The estimated cost for the pharmaceuticals was not stated but the Ministry of Health said that the tender falls into the $15m and above category. Tenders above $15m require public tendering, according to the Procurement Act.

Some 39,224 vials of Insulin Lente (zinc) in 100IU/ML or 10ml amounts are needed along with 10628 vials of the 70/30 insulin in 10ml amounts, the tender document for the supply of 43 drugs states.