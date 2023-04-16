APA decries attack by Jagdeo over criticism of carbon credits programme

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) has expressed its displeasure at what it states is the Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo’s campaign of disinformation concerning the association’s criticism of the carbon credits programme.

This was stated in a release from the APA dated April 14, which complained “once again” of “… Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo’s deliberate misinformation about the operations of the association along with its recent complaint to Architecture for REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) Transactions (ART) Secretariat hosted by Winrock International.”

According to the APA, on March 8, following consultations with Indigenous leaders, it filed a complaint with the ART Secretariat outlining the government’s violation of the principles of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC). The complaint, it explained, stemmed from the December 2022 issuance of carbon credits to the Government of Guyana and the failure to address what it viewed as the “gross violation” of the TREES Standards.