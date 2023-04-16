Emergency work underway on LBI road

Emergency works are currently underway on a section of the LBI Estate Road, East Coast Demerara between the highway and the first cross street.

Earlier yesterday, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill visited the area after receiving complaints about the deteriorating road and made the decision for a temporary fix, until a more permanent solution to the issue is made.

“What we are doing here today, this is only temporary, we are digging up the road in order to level it properly, that way at least cars can pass freely without scraping on the road. I also want to assure residents that a full design for this road is being developed”, he said according to a statement from the Ministry of Works.