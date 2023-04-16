Nations Incorporated presents $5m for We Lift 3

Educational institution, Nations Incorporated has presented $5m to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security as a sponsor of its recent women’s expo We Lift 3.

A release yesterday from Nation congratulated Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and team for hosting what was described as Guyana’s largest women business expo, We Lift 3.

“This is a celebration of the achievement of women across Guyana who have completed skills-based training through the Women Innovation Investment Network Initiative (WIIN) and the over 200 women owned businesses showcased at the We Lift 3 event this year.