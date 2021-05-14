New programme for women piloted in Baramita

Sixty residents of Baramita, Region One (Barima/Waini), who participated in short courses under the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, were presented their certificates last Tuesday, according to a statement from the ministry yesterday.

WIIN is the brainchild of Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud and seeks to provide women and girls with economic benefits, along with an enabling environment to help them boost their self-confidence and individuality. It is being rolled out through Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI).

Persaud personally handed out the certificates at the Baramita Primary School where 18 persons received a certificate in sewing, 25 in Information Communications Technology (ICT), and 17 in the Fundamentals of Agriculture and English Language.