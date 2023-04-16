Thirty-nine persons to undertake new biomedical technician’s programme

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the quality of healthcare across Guyana, the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Friday launched its first biomedical technician’s programme at the National Racquet Centre in Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

The MoH in a release yesterday stated that the programme is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Public Service, Medical Aid International and the MoH. It involves 39 participants from various regions across Guyana who will be trained as biomedical technicians and engineers to provide biomedical support at the ministry’s new and improved hospitals currently being developed.

At the launch, the participants were issued with kits which included a laptop, tool kits, manuals, textbooks, tools, learning aids and protective wear, in preparation for their studies.