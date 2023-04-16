PNCR women’s arm condemns attack on journalist

The National Congress of Women (NCW), the PNCR’s women arm yesterday joined forces with the Guyana Press Association (GPA) and other organizations to denounce social media attacks against Kaieteur News journalist Davina Bagot.

The attacks have emanated from the Facebook page `Live in Guyana’.

“We, the proud, resilient women of NCW, reject and will continue to reject and push back against such attacks. We will use all avenues to ensure our women are respected and given equal opportunities. An attack on one woman is an attack on all”, a statement from the group said.

The NCW urged `Live in Guyana’ to cease and desist immediately. It also called on civil society to denounce these attacks.