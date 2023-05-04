Cummings Lodge pensioner’s home destroyed by garbage fire

A Cummings Lodge pensioner’s home was early Tuesday evening destroyed by flames from an unattended burning rubbish heap she had lit.

A release from the Guyana Fire Service said that at about 19.00 hours, it received a report of a fire at Lot 734, Sixth Street Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme, Greater Georgetown and responded with tenders from Central, Alberttown and Campbellville fire stations.

Upon arrival the fire responders found that the one-flat wooden building occupied by 60-year-old Haimwantie Singh was on fire.