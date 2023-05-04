Man in critical but stable condition three weeks after ECD accident

Hit and run accident victim, Allan Downes remains in a critical but stable condition three weeks after he was struck down by a SUV at Turkeyen, Rupert Craig Highway, according to his wife Marysia Bento Downes, in a recent Facebook post.

Stabroek News had earlier reported that police investigation on the accident revealed that a man by the name of Heeralall was driving the SUV and was proceeding east along on the northern lane of the Rupert Craig Highway. In the vicinity of Turkeyen, Heeralall claimed that Downes, 51 year-old of Oleander Gardens, East Coast Demerara, ran from the southern lane across to the northern lane and into his path.