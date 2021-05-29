Biker hurt in Rupert Craig collision

A motorcyclist is now hospitalised after crashing into a parked car at Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara on Thursday.

Fazal Pellew, 28, of Bamboo Drive, Meadowbrook, Georgetown, was riding motorcycle CJ 9081 at a fast speed when he collided with a parked car belonging to Andray Haynes, 33, of Victoria Road, Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

Police enquiries disclosed that Pellew was proceeding east along the northern lane of Rupert Craig Highway, while the parked car was on the northern parapet of the said highway, when he lost control of his motorbike.